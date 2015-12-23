Americans are slowly abandoning broadband just like they did with landlines

If you’re already doing everything online on your smartphone anyway, why pay for home broadband service?

That seems to be the conclusion of a growing number of Americans, particularly Millennials. According to the Pew Research Center, as charted here for us by Statista, the percentage of U.S. adults with home broadband has declined over the last two years, and is down six percentage points among adults 18 to 29. Meanwhile, the percentage of adults with a smartphone and no home broadband is rising, and jumped 7 percentage points among 18-to-29-year-olds since 2013.

If you think this is just a temporary state of affairs, remember that 90% of Americans had landlines 10 years ago, according to Statista (based on a survey by the U.S. Center for Disease Control). Now, only half do.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.