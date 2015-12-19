This chart will infuriate anybody who pays for broadband in the United States

The internet was invented in the United States. The web was popularised here. The biggest giants in tech are based here.

And yet, the United States does not enjoy the fastest internet connections in the world, as this chart from Statista shows. That would be South Korea (which also has better subways). The U.S. also lags behind most of Scandinavia, Switzerland, Japan, Hong Kong, and even Latvia. Overall, the country places 16th in broadband speeds.

But at least we’re paying less for broadband, right? Well, no. According to a comprehensive 2014 study by the Open Technology Institute, consumers in the US pay higher median prices for broadband access — and get less bandwidth for the same amount of money — than consumers in many parts of Europe and Japan.

