Broadband Operators Feel The Pain

The economic meltdown is slowing the rate of broadband conversions around the U.S., says Om Malik.



Malik pored over the filings of all the major broadband providers, many of which are due to talk earnings in March. What he found was declines pretty much across the board. Verizon and AT&T have been holding up well, but the cable and broadband outfits in the Southwest, California and Florida are getting slammed because new housing construction is dead.

The downturn, Malik writes, has been particularly hard on cable companies, especially Time Warner Cable, which saw a 44 per cent decline in new additions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.