Hillary Clinton made a guest appearance on this week’s episode of Comedy Central’s “Broad City”, a show centered around two best friends, Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, trying to make it in New York City.

Produced by Emma Fierberg

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.