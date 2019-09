After a 13 minute long press conference, the man deserved some love. Man love that is.



After a long emotional embrace with his mother, Tiger proceeded to go down the row to get some well-deserved bro hugs.

As always, feel free to rank the bro-ness of these hugs in the comments section.



