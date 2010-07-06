Brizzly CEO Shoots Down Foursquare Acq-Hire Speculation

Photo: Marsbot

Thing Labs — the team behind Twitter client Brizzly — is not going to be acq-hired by Foursquare, cofounder and CEO Jason Shellen tweets.”Brizzly/Thing Labs is not selling to Foursquare. I do love a good saucy rumour though. Keep ’em coming.”



The speculation was started by social media guy Louis grey, who posited that Foursquare — which just raised $20 million in Series B financing — might be picking up the Brizzly team.

Why? Because Foursquare could use some front-end/design help, and Brizzly looks pretty nice. And Brizzly, which started as a Twitter app, may not have much of a bright future now that Twitter is buying/making its own apps.

But it looks like this one is not happening; not now at least.

