Brittney Griner Now Has More Dunks Than Everyone In NCAA Women's Basketball History Combined

Brittney Griner has been absolutely dominant throughout her career at Baylor, and last night in Baylor’s round of 32 game against FSU, she continued her trend.



Baylor dominated against FSU, beating them 85-47. Griner had 33 points, 22 rebounds, and on top of all that, she threw down three dunks.

Griner has now dunked 18 times in her NCAA career, more dunks than every other woman who has dunked in a game combined.

Take a look at her impressive performance below [via Big Lead Sports]:

