Brittney Griner Says She Was Told Not To Discuss Her Sexuality When She Played At Baylor

Brittney Griner, a senior at Baylor who was picked first in the WNBA draft, told ESPN the Magazine that she and fellow players were told not to discuss their sexuality publicly while at Baylor.



“It was a recruiting thing. The coaches thought that if it seemed like they condoned it, people wouldn’t let their kids come play for Baylor,” Griner told ESPN.

Griner says her friends and family have known she was gay since she was a freshman in high school and that she told Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey when she was recruiting her. But after that, Griner was told to stay quiet about her personal business:

“It was more of a unwritten law [to not discuss your sexuality] … it was just kind of, like, one of those things, you know, just don’t do it. They kind of tried to make it, like, ‘Why put your business out on the street like that?'” Griner told ESPN.

Griner recently spoke openly about her sexuality in various interviews after she was drafted to the WNBA.

In Baylor’s University, a private-Baptist school, student handbook there is a “Statement on Human Sexuality” saying:

“Christian churches across the ages and around the world have affirmed purity in singleness and fidelity in marriage between a man and a woman as the biblical norm. Temptations to deviate from this norm include both heterosexual sex outside of marriage and homosexual behaviour. It is thus expected that Baylor students will not participate in advocacy groups which promote understandings of sexuality that are contrary to biblical teaching.”

Here’s a video of the interview with ESPN:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.