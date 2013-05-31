Brittney Griner Talks About Contemplating Suicide And Other Thoughts On Being A Gay Athlete

Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner sat down and gave a candid interview to Kate Fagan of ESPN the Magazine. It is a fascinating look into the life of a gay female athlete.

Among the topics covered, Griner opens up about what life was like as a gay athlete at Baylor University. She says everybody knew, but she wasn’t permitted to speak with the media about being gay.

She also talks about being bullied as a child and hitting rock bottom so hard that she actually contemplated suicide.

On the next few pages we’ll take a look at some of the most telling quotes from the interview. You can read the rest of the story and see the rest of the interview over at ESPN.com

Griner is comfortable with her sexuality now. But it wasn't always that way, even contemplating suicide.

But now she sounds happy with who she is

And she is not about to fit into society's idea of what she is supposed to be

And she feels there should not be boundaries

Griner spoke about life as a gay athlete at Baylor

And everybody in the program knew she was gay from the beginning

But they also kept her closeted from the media

She says the tattoo that best defines her is her lesbian tattoo

Nowadays, Griner is a confident and self-assured and she wants to change the way people think about gay athletes

