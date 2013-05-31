Brittney Griner Talks About Contemplating Suicide And Other Thoughts On Being A Gay Athlete

Brittney Griner sat down and gave a candid interview to Kate Fagan of ESPN the Magazine. It is a fascinating look into the life of a gay female athlete.



Among the topics covered, Griner opens up about what life was like as a gay athlete at Baylor University. She says everybody knew, but she wasn’t permitted to speak with the media about being gay.

She also talks about being bullied as a child and hitting rock bottom so hard that she actually contemplated suicide.

On the next few pages we’ll take a look at some of the most telling quotes from the interview. You can read the rest of the story and see the rest of the interview over at ESPN.com…

