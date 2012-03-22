Baylor's Brittney Griner Became The Second Woman Ever To Dunk In The NCAA Tournament

Many sports fans, only know Baylor’s Brittney Griner because she’s tall, and she once punched a player from Texas Tech during a game. That’s unfortunate because she is quite a gifted player, and fun to watch.



Last night in Griner became just the second player to dunk during an NCAA Women’s Tournament game, joining Candace Parker of Tennessee.

A couple of things to note: It wasn’t on a fast break. It was with just one hand. And she threw it down!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.