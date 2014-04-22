Brittney Griner Makes 12 Times As Much Money Playing Basketball In China

Like many of the top American women’s basketball players, Brittney Griner spends her WNBA offseason playing basketball overseas and when the salaries are compared it is easy to see why.

Griner, who was the top pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft by the Phoenix Mercury, made $US49,440 her rookie season.

A few weeks after her rookie season, Griner left for the Women’s Chinese Basketball Association where she played three months for the Zhejiang Golden Bulls and made $US600,000 according to ESPN the Magazine.

Griner is not alone.

Sylvia Fowles, a 6-foot-6 center for the Chicago Sky, made at least $US600,000 this year in the WCBA while she makes just $US109,200, close to the league maximum salary, in the WNBA.

Maya Moore, who was the top pick in the 2011 draft, makes $US59,552 per season in the WNBA and at least $US600,000 playing in China.

The 12-team WCBA limits rosters to one non-Asian player which may be why more money can be thrown at American stars. But China is not alone in attracting American women.

Russia, Germany, Israel, Spain, and Turkey are also popular destinations where women can make money the WNBA cannot afford.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.