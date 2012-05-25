British Tabloid Falls For Hoax Claiming Owner Of Manchester United Had Died

Photo: YouTube

Earlier today, a rumour spread on Twitter that Malcolm Glazer, the owner Manchester United and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had died of a stroke. This isn’t the first false celebrity-death-rumour to spread on the social media platform. But unlike most, this one was picked up by the mainstream media.It started with the twitter account @Danny_McMullan, who has less than 400 followers, and sent out the following message (since deleted, but seen here)…



CNN Reports from Tampa – Malcolm Glazer dies in hospital at 2am local time following 3rd massive stroke. #mufc #glazer #RIPMalcolmGlazer

Well, CNN never reported this. However, that did not stop the rumour from reaching at least two twitter accounts for widely-followed mainstream media members in the UK.

The Daily Mirror’s football twitter page, with more than 140,000 followers, sent out this tweet (since deleted, but seen here)…

BREAKING: CNN are reporting Malcolm Glazer has passed away

Rob Shepherd, a popular football writer, also flamed the fire…

Malcolm Glazer has died in Tampa : wonder [if] this will promt flotation or sale ?

Of course, Glazer is alive, despite what Manchester United supporters may desire deep down. And this led Shepherd to blame Twitter for his own inability to even check CNN.com to see if the rumour was true, writing that people should “trust newspapers not twitter,” and that Twitter is “a fool’s tool.”

