One photographer amassed thousands of Instagram followers after repeatedly organising her food in a very particular way

Brittany Wright is a freelance photographer in Seattle, Washington. She’s also passionate about food, and when she combines the two, the results are fantastic.
Wright recently created a photo series called #FoodGradients, where she arranges food items by colour.
There’s nothing she can’t arrange. From toast to raspberries to doughnuts to eggs, Wright is far from running out of ideas.
People went crazy for the photos (some you can find on her Instagram) and she was featured everywhere from New York Magazine to BuzzFeed.
Now she’s on a road trip across the country, photographing food and farms from Portland to New York City.
'There's seemingly no random hodgepodge she can't beautifully arrange by colour gradient,' New York Magazine's GrubStreet concluded.
It's not all about colours and gradient -- a lot of what Wright does for her photographs is similar to the 'knolling' trend that's popular on Instagram and on lifestyle photography blogs.
A handful of news outlets (including Business Insider!) have named Wright one of the best Instagram users to follow.
'This photographer's Instagram will soothe your love of organisation,' Mashable's headline promised.
'I want everyone to see what their food looks like,' Wright told BuzzFeed's Mackenzie Kruvant. 'I'd love to help 'rebrand' fruits and vegetables, helping shed a bright light on how lovely they actually are.'
'I tell people that my goal is basically to be Andy Warhol and Martha Stewart combined,' she told Yahoo Food.
But don't discount her love for doughnuts. (Wright told her Instagram followers she shot this photo for Samsung!)
She's even selling some of her prints on her website (though the store is closed 'til she's back home in July.)
She's inspired others to take their own #FoodGradient photos -- though the ones you see on Instagram that don't belong to Wright aren't nearly as meticulous.
