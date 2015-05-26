One photographer amassed thousands of Instagram followers after repeatedly organising her food in a very particular way

Brittany Wright is a freelance photographer in Seattle, Washington. She’s also passionate about food, and when she combines the two, the results are fantastic.

Wright recently created a photo series called #FoodGradients, where she arranges food items by colour.

There’s nothing she can’t arrange. From toast to raspberries to doughnuts to eggs, Wright is far from running out of ideas.

People went crazy for the photos (some you can find on her Instagram) and she was featured everywhere from New York Magazine to BuzzFeed.

Now she’s on a road trip across the country, photographing food and farms from Portland to New York City.

