Brittany Murphy's Mum Breaks Her Silence On Murder Claims In Open Letter

Getty Images Brittany Murphy and her mum, Sharon, outside of an L.A. restaurant in 2011.

Brittany Murphy’s mum and best friend, Sharon, has remained silent on the actress’ father’s claims that the starlet was poisoned to death in 2009 — until now.

Sharon Murphy has written an open letter in The Hollywood reporter, in which she blasts the late actress’ father, Angelo Bertolotti, and his new lab test results.

The main points are below:

“I have no choice now but to come forward in the face of inexcusable efforts to smear my daughter’s memory by a man who may be her biological father but was never a real father to her in her lifetime… Angelo Bertolotti has relocated to California in his old age to claim he is here for Brittany, as he never was in life. He has made outrageous statements over the past few years, culminating in this latest madness: that my darling daughter was murdered… His claims are based on the most flimsy of evidence and are more of an insult than an insight into what really happened…

“We will never know for sure,” says Murphy of the causes of Brittany’s death. “However, we do know the Los Angeles County Coroner did extensive tests and found that she died of natural causes.”

To read the emotional letter in its entirety, click here >

