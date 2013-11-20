Brittany Murphy's Dad Tells 'GMA' His Daughter Was Poisoned

A new toxicology report commissioned by Brittany Murphy’s father, Angelo Bertolotti, has revealed that the actress may not have died from natural causes at age 32, as previously thought.

Instead, the new report states that the “Clueless” actress could have been poisoned, as heavy metals were detected in the independent testing.

Making Murphy’s 2009 death even more mysterious is the fact that her husband, Simon Monjack, died five months later, also reportedly of natural causes.

Murphy’s father, whom she reportedly rarely saw, appeared on “Good Morning America” Tuesday to explain to the public why he thinks his daughter was poisoned.

“I have a feeling there was definitely a murder situation here,” says Bertolotti, who fought for years to have new lab testing done on his daughter’s blood, hair and tissue. “It’s poison, yes, yes, I know that.”

Watch the interesting segment below and hear what ABC Chief Legal Affairs anchor Dan Abrams has to say about it:

