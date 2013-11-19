Brittany Murphy Toxicology Tests Suggest Heavy Metal Poisoning

A toxicology report commissioned by Brittany Murphy’s father has suggested that the 8 Mile actor did not die from natural causes, as was previously thought.

After Murphy’s death at the age of 32 in 2009, the LA coroners office concluded that pneumonia was the cause of death, with “anemia and prescription drugs [playing] a role”. Her husband Simon Monjack died five months later, also of natural causes.

However, Murphy’s father Angelo Bertolotti secured the release of tissue samples and submitted them for independent testing.

The report states: “10 (10) of the heavy metals evaluated were detected at levels higher that the WHO [The World Health Organisation] high levels. Testing the hair strand sample identified as ‘back of the head’ we have detected 10 (10) heavy metals at levels above the WHO high levels recommendation.”

The report goes on to state: “If we were to eliminate the possibility of a simultaneous accidental heavy metals exposure to the sample donor then the only logical explanation would be an exposure to these metals (toxins) administered by a third party perpetrator with likely criminal intent.”

Bertolotti said: “Vicious rumours, spread by tabloids, unfairly smeared Brittany’s reputation. My daughter was neither anorexic nor a drug junkie, as they repeatedly implied … I will not rest until the truth about these tragic events is told. There will be justice for Brittany.”

This article originally appeared on guardian.co.uk

