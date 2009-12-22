Brittany Murphy Death & Google’s Real Time Search Results

The death of actress Brittany Murphy is probably the first test for Google’s new real time search results. Earlier this year, when Michael Jackson died, it took several minutes for the news to make it into Google despite the extraordinary number of searches it was getting. The integration of real time results was designed in part to ensure Google wasn’t falling behind on news until traditional news outlets could file.Continue reading »

