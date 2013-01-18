After Launching 2 Startups, Brittany Laughlin Has Landed An Enviable Position At Union Square Ventures

Photo: LinkedIn

Brittany Laughlin, an avid traveller and entrepreneur in her late 20s, has just joined Union Square Ventures.Laughlin, who has been to every continent and visited 36 countries, is now the new general manager of the USV network.



Prior to joining USV, Laughlin worked at American Express OPEN, and also helped launched two companies.

Her first was a travel startup called Gtrot. More recently, she founded Incline, which aims to help military veterans find jobs in web development.

“I am excited to explore topics on talent, hiring/training, company growth and user acquisition in my role as GM,” Laughlin wrote in a post on the USV blog. “I also look forward to learning as much as possible from the USV team, our portfolio companies and from you, the USV community.”

