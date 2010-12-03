English Fans React To Disappointing World Cup Vote

Photo: Wikimedia Commons – Gordon Flood

The reaction in Britain to the disappointing news that the country didn’t even make it to the second round of voting to host the World Cup ranged from disappointment, to anger, to bitterness.”Humiliating” seem to be the most popular sentiment, actually.



Here’s a look at how some of the UK media is handling it:

‘A late final lobbying push led by prime minister David Cameron, David Beckham and Prince William and a well received final presentation was not enough to avoid a humiliating exit and spark huge recriminations.’ – Owen Gibson, The Guardian

‘A World Cup campaign that started with optimism for England has ended in failure. It’s a familiar story. Though the bid team today put up much more of a fight than the players did in South Africa.’ – Steve Wilson, The Telegraph

‘In a major embarrassment, England apparently did not even make it through to the second round of the voting in Switzerland which was won overall by Russia.’ – The Daily Mail

‘Despite the best efforts of the great, David Beckham, David Cameron and Prince William, and the great unknown, Eddie Afekafe, England failed to convince Fifa they can host the greatest sporting show on earth. Storm clouds join the snow clouds over England. Recriminations now spill forth, about the timing of the Panorama programme alienating ExCo members, about the dysfunctional nature of the English footballing family that saw the bid fail to harness the power of the Premier League until well into the campaign. What defeat showed was that English football lacks leadership within the Football Association; of the four 2018 bids, England’s was the only one that did not use their ExCo member, Geoff Thompson. Uncle Albert, as he is known in the FA, is no leader.’ – Henry Winter, The Telegraph

“Ex-England striker Gary Lineker and BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker added: ‘It’s difficult. I’m obviously devastated along with the rest of the team. We put a lot of effort in and are going home empty handed.'” – BBC

‘As much as this was a victory for Russia, who will now host both the Winter Olympics and the World Cup in a four-year span, it was a humiliating loss for England.’ – Cathal Kelly, The Star

Scenes like this one at the Birmingham City-Aston Villa match don’t help either >

