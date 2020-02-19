Watch Billie Eilish perform her James Bond theme song for the first time at the 2020 BRIT Awards

Dave J Hogan/Getty ImagesFinneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish wrote and recorded ‘No Time to Die’ in three days on a tour bus.
- Billie Eilish performed her James Bond theme song, “No Time to Die,” for the first time at the 2020 BRIT Awards.
- The 18-year-old singer took the stage on Tuesday alongside Finneas O’Connell, her older brother and producer, who played the piano.
- The songwriting duo were also accompanied by an orchestra, fronted by legendary film composer Hans Zimmer.
- Eilish is the youngest artist ever to record a theme song for the famous franchise.
- She later teared up while accepting the award for international female solo artist, telling the audience that she’s felt “very hated recently,” but their smiles during her performance cheered her up.
