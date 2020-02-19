Watch Billie Eilish perform her James Bond theme song for the first time at the 2020 BRIT Awards

Callie Ahlgrim
Dave J Hogan/Getty ImagesFinneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish wrote and recorded ‘No Time to Die’ in three days on a tour bus.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.