Brits Ban Deceptive Apple iPhone Ad (AAPL)

Remember that deceptive Apple (AAPL) commercial that showed the iPhone 3G loading Web sites and maps much, much faster than it performs in the real world? A similar (but not identical) version of it is now banned in the U.K.: The British Advertising Standards Authority concludes that it’s “misleading advertising.”



Tough pill to swallow. It’s hard to fit a message in a 30-second spot illustrating how a mobile phone can use the Web, make calls, access maps via GPS, etc., without editing. But it’s still deceptive: Even with newer software, Apple’s commercial iPhone worked 3.5x faster than a real one in a side-by-side test. (Frustration compounded by the unbelievably terrible 3G network performance many new iPhone 3G users — including us — experienced before Apple issued software updates to make improvements.)

Meanwhile, Apple continues to make its iPhone commercials unrealistically slick. See their latest where the Shazam music app works significantly faster than we’ve ever experienced in real life. At least in this one, the voiceover tells you it’ll take “seconds” to work.

See Also:

Another Apple iPhone Advantage: Mac Software Companies

Apple’s iPhone Catches Up To Google ‘GPhone’ With Street View Maps

Buy Apple Now, Get Company Free In 7 Years

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.