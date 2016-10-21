A growing number of Brits are worried about the consequences of Brexit

Ipsos MORI poll: 49% of Britons think living standards will get worse after Brexit

This is a 20% increase since May

The British public is increasingly worried about the impact of Brexit on living standards.

A new Ipsos Mori poll shows that nearly half (49%) of Brits think their own living standard will get worse as a result of Britain’s decision to leave the EU — that is a notable increase since July when 36% said things would get worse.

The figure was just 29% in May — before Britain voted to leave the EU. This means the number of Brits who are concerned about post-Brexit living standards has grown by 20%.

It remains uncertain how Brexit negotiations will play out but there is growing concern that Prime Minister Theresa May won’t be able to negotiate a satisfactory with European leaders, who want to “punish” the UK and deter other countries from leaving.

Nearly half of Britons preferred a hard Brexit when surveyed by YouGov earlier this month.

This is a deal which would see Britain would leave the single market — a trade agreement that allows countries in the EU to trade freely with each other — in return for curbs on immigration. May’s conference speech seemed to lean towards this sort of deal.

If May does opt for a hard Brexit, the economy is likely to take a big hit. The UK treasury estimates the UK could lose up to £66 billion a year in revenue if it stops relying on EU trade rules.

Here are the full results of the poll:

The poll also found that Brits are worried about the falling value of the pound, which has taken a huge hit in recent weeks. When a currency falls in value, inflation tends to rise, wages tend to suffer, and foreign imports become more expensive — although some argue it can be a good thing.

More than half (55%) of those polled believe that the pound’s falling value is bad for Britain, compared to just 14% who think it is good.

Despite all the doom and gloom, May’s honeymoon period as prime minister continues. Her favourability rating with the public (+16) is far ahead of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s (-24%).

