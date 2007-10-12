Britney's Label Vs. Blogger: Zomba Sues Perez Hilton

Peter Kafka: Sony-BMG’s Zomba label has sued gossip blogger/personality Perez Hilton’s website for leaking tracks of Britney Spears’ new album. From Billboard:
The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, accused the site and its proprietor, Mario Lavandeira, of illegally obtaining and posting at least 10 completed songs and unfinished demos.
The songs are from Spears’s upcoming album “Blackout,” her first album in four years. The postings occurred over the past three months, Zomba said in a statement.
“Blackout” was scheduled to be released on Nov. 13 by Zomba parent Jive but yesterday was moved up to Oct. 30, due to the leaks.
Not sure what to make of the suit; leaks of new releases are commonplace these days, and often quietly encouraged by some big music labels. And even when the label is genuinely opposed to the idea, it’s usually handled via a sternly worded letter from a lawyer. Then again, Perez Hilton is a fat target for any music executive who wants to make a point — he’s one of the few bloggers thought to be making real money doing what he does, and has recently become a personality on Viacom’s VH-1 as well.
