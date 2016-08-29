Britney Spears performs on the VMAs for the first time in nearly a decade

Britney Spears took the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards stage on Sunday for the first time since 2007 to perform her single “Make Me…” from her new album, “Glory,” which came out last Friday.

Spears, who was accompanied by G-Eazy, wore a yellow metallic bodysuit and moved around the stage with some incredible dance moves.

It’s hard to compare it to her iconic VMA performances in the early part of her career, but it was better than her 2007 performance, notorious blunder, during which she looked to be sleepwalking on stage.

Watch the “Make Me…” performance below.

