Britney Spears Will Earn $US310,000 A Night For Her New 2-Year Vegas Show

George De Sota/Getty Britney Spears will earn $US15 million a year for 2 years to perform at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood.

Britney Spears’ finances may still be

under the control of a conservatorship, but the pop star is about to rake in a ton of money.

Beginning this winter, Spears will start a 2-year contract at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood, where she will perform 48 shows a year.

TMZ claims they are “privy to the financial details of Britney’s deal” and that the 31-year-old will earn a whopping $15 million per year for two years.

According to the contract, that breaks down to $US310,000 per show.

And Spear’s cut of is huge, as TMZ reports the projected sales per show are $US508,514

— meaning she will be snagging more than 60%.

But it’s still not as much as Celine Dion makes for her Vegas gig.

By contrast, Dion does 70 shows a year and earns $US476,000 per show.

But the $US15 million paycheck is on par for Spears, as it’s also the exact amount she earned last year for one season’s work as a judge on the “X Factor.”

And as she proves in her new single “Work Bitch” released yesterday, Spears clearly knows the importance of hard work:

You wanna hot body

You want a bugatti

You wanna maseratti

You better work bitch

Listen below:

