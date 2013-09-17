Britney Spears Will Earn $US310,000 A Night For Her New 2-Year Vegas Show

Britney Spears’ finances may still be
under the control of a conservatorship, but the pop star is about to rake in a ton of money.
Beginning this winter, Spears will start a 2-year contract at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood, where she will perform 48 shows a year.
TMZ claims they are “privy to the financial details of Britney’s deal” and that the 31-year-old will earn a whopping $15 million per year for two years.
According to the contract, that breaks down to $US310,000 per show.
And Spear’s cut of is huge, as TMZ reports the projected sales per show are $US508,514
— meaning she will be snagging more than 60%.
But it’s still not as much as Celine Dion makes for her Vegas gig.
By contrast, Dion does 70 shows a year and earns $US476,000 per show.
But the $US15 million paycheck is on par for Spears, as it’s also the exact amount she earned last year for one season’s work as a judge on the “X Factor.”
And as she proves in her new single “Work Bitch” released yesterday, Spears clearly knows the importance of hard work:
You wanna hot body
You want a bugatti
You wanna maseratti
You better work bitch
Listen below:
