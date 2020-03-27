Britney Spears claims to have run a 6-second 100-metre dash, which would make her the fastest person on the planet

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty and Ian Walton/Getty Britney Spears is now the fastest person on the planet — that is, according to Britney Spears.

Britney Spears claims she’s the fastest person to ever walk the Earth.

The 38-year-old American pop star posted on Instagram that she ran a 5.97-second 100-metre dash.

Legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt currently holds the world record for the 100 meters at 9.58 seconds, meaning Spears would have beaten his mark by well over three seconds.

The “…Baby One More Time” and “Toxic” singer said “getting over your fear of pushing it in the beginning is key” to increasing your speed.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Britney Spears is now the fastest person on the planet – that is, according to Britney Spears.

The American pop icon behind hits like “…Baby One More Time” and “Toxic” posted on Instagram Wednesday to announce that she had run 100 meters in 5.97 seconds.

The only problem? The time Spears posted on Instagram indicates that she broke the 100-metre dash world record.

Legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt – who earned eight Olympic gold medals during his illustrious track and field career – holds the official world record for the 100 meters at 9.58 seconds. This means Spears – a 38-year-old artist – would have beaten his mark by well over three seconds.

Spears has since deleted the original post, which you can check out below:

Britney Spears/Instagram

While some fans posted messages of congratulations to Spears in the comment section of the post, many more understandably questioned its accuracy.

“I’m confused!” Instagram user datsaltycajuncracker wrote. “100 metre dash? You mean 50 metre dash? Or 40 yard dash? Something ain’t adding up. Sorry for being lost.”

User jennt123 asked “Is your distance correct? Lol Usain Bolts world record time for 100m dash is 9.58 seconds.”

“Girl what,” matt_bluhm said.

TPG/Getty Images Britney Spears performs in 2017.

Similarly, nickhautman added “Wat.”

Regardless of whether or not she is actually the owner of a newly-set world record, Spears offered some advice to fans who may be interested in cutting their sprinting times. In the caption of the photo, she revealed that the key to success is “getting over your fear of pushing it in the beginning.”

She also noted that she has improved considerably since she first started training, as her “first try was 9” and she usually clocks in somewhere in the six- to seven-second range.

Representatives for Spears did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.