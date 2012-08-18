Britney Spears Is Caught Tweeting With Mars Curiosity Rover

Britney Spears on Mars.

Before NASA’s Curiosity rover landed on Mars, Britney Spears was queen of the Red Planet in her music video for “Oops… I Did It Again” back in 2000. Twelve years later, it sounds like the the pop-princess, now a judge on the “X Factor,” is still a flirt.



The singer showed off her playful side, tweeting at the rover, “So @MarsCuriosity… does Mars look the same as it did in 2000?” Spears also added a link to her video in which she famously dons a tight red latex jumpsuit (because what else would you wear on Mars?)

The rover, who is also known to have a sense of humour, responded in equally adorable fashion, “Hey Brit Brit. Mars is still looking good. Maybe someday an astronaut will bring me a gift, too. Drill bits crossed.”

(h/t The Huffington Post)

More on Mars:

These Are The Conditions A Human Would Face On Mars

Curiosity Rover Takes An Adorable Self-Portrait

Visit Honeybee Robotics, Where Two Of Curiosity’s Instruments Were Made

Curiosity Provides The First Piece Of Crucial Information About Putting

Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/the-mars-rover-is-just-like-a-real-human-being-2012-8#ixzz23odvFLlB

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.