Britney Spears Tweeted A Joke About The Shutdown

Ethan Miller/Getty Britney Spears’ media team tries to make a funny.

Britney Spears is back, people!

Not only does the pop star have a $30 million residence deal at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, but her latest single “Work B**ch” clearly shows the singer knows the importance of hard work.

In the music video released today, Spears sings:

You wanna hot body

You want a bugatti

You wanna maseratti

You better work bitch

Spears promoted the new music video on her Twitter account today, by joking about the government shutdown.

Go call the po-lice, Go Call The Gu-vunah! Someone tell Congress to get to #WorkBxxCH

— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 2, 2013

Touché, Britney Spears’ media team!

Now get to work watching Britney’s comeback video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

