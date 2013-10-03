Britney Spears Tweeted A Joke About The Shutdown

Britney Spears is back, people!
Not only does the pop star have a $30 million residence deal at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, but her latest single “Work B**ch” clearly shows the singer knows the importance of hard work.
In the music video released today, Spears sings:
You wanna hot body
You want a bugatti
You wanna maseratti
You better work bitch
Spears promoted the new music video on her Twitter account today, by joking about the government shutdown.
Go call the po-lice, Go Call The Gu-vunah! Someone tell Congress to get to #WorkBxxCH
— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 2, 2013
Touché, Britney Spears’ media team!
Now get to work watching Britney’s comeback video below:
