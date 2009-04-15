Britney Spears' Tour Take: $24M In Three Weeks

Britney Spears’ “Circus” tour made $24 million in its first three weeks on the road (from March 3 to March 24), according to concert grosses reported by Billboard.



By contrast, Britney’s Circus album, which has sold more than 1 million copies in the U.S., has generated roughly $19 million since it was released in early December, proving once again that high ticket prices continue to make touring a more lucrative revenue stream for musicians, even in a recession.

Also noteworthy: not a dime went to major concert promoter Live Nation, since rival AEG Live is putting on the tour.

