A complete timeline of how 2021 became the year Britney Spears was freed from her father and conservatorship

July 26, 2021: Rosengart formally requested the court to remove Jamie as a conservator. His filing included damning statements from Lynne and Spears’ personal conservator,

Rosengart wasted no time. Twelve days after he was hired by Spears, he submitted a new court filing with the formal request that Jamie be suspended from the conservatorship immediately.

The filing included supporting statements from Britney’s mom Lynne and Jodi Montgomery — the woman appointed to be Britney’s coconservator.

Montgomery said the pop star’s entire medical team agreed that her estranged father should be removed from the guardianship because of “serious, unresolved issues” between Spears and Jamie that were “not psychologically healthy.”

As for Lynne, she made an incendiary declaration in support of her daughter’s request. This marked the first time Lynne had spoken out in clear opposition to her ex-husband. The two divorced in 2002.

“Since this conservatorship has been in place, the relationship between the conservatee and Mr. Spears has dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred of Mr. Spears by the conservatee due to Mr. Spears’ behavior,” Lynne Spears wrote her statement.

Lynne said that behavior included Jamie’s “complete control” over Britney, “his mistrust of her, his coercion of her, his ‘bartering’ with her over what she can and cannot do for whatever reward or punishment he is willing to mete out, his constant threats, and his decision-making over all aspects of her life.”

You can read more revelations from Lynne’s statement here.