Britney Spears’ children had a ‘multi-year’ domestic violence restraining order put in place against her dad in 2019, court documents claim

A new court filing from Britney Spears’ lawyer mentions a restraining order issued against her dad.

He says a court issued a multi-year domestic violence restraining order against Jamie Spears in 2019.

The order (issued after an “altercation”) wasn’t for Britney, but for her two sons and her ex.

A new court filing from Britney Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, adds new details to a previously reported physical “altercation” between the pop star’s father and one of her teenage sons.

“In August 2019, the Court issued a multi-year Domestic Violence Restraining Order against Mr. Spears requiring him to stay away from Ms. Spears’s children and the father of her children, thereby irreparably fracturing whatever tenuous relationship might have existed,” the filing, reviewed by Insider on Wednesday, said.

Rosengart’s mention of the restraining order was part of a section in the filing that recapped “why Mr. Spears’ immediate suspension is required” during the ongoing conservatorship case.

In July, Rosengart filed a formal petition to the Los Angeles court, requesting Jamie’s immediate removal as his daughter’s financial conservator. A hearing is currently scheduled for September 29, at which point the judge overseeing the case will presumably make a decision on the matter.

In 2019, there were reports of an alleged ‘physical altercation’ between Jamie Spears and then-13-year-old Sean Preston

In August 2019, news broke that Jamie Spears, then 67 years old, had gotten into a “fight” with one of his grandsons – Sean Preston Federline (whose last name comes from Britney’s ex-husband and the father of her kids, Kevin Federline).

An anonymous source told ET there was a verbal argument between Sean and Jamie, which led to Sean locking himself in a bedroom. Jamie then reportedly “broke down the bedroom door.”

“There was physical contact that made Sean scared and upset,” a source also told People Magazine at the time.

According to People, Kevin Federline filed a police report with the Ventura County Sheriff’s station the next day. By September, there were reports that a temporary restraining order had been granted against Jamie.

Rosengart’s court filing adds new detail to this report, including the mention of a “multi-year” restraining order, as well as the classification of it as “domestic violence.”

Britney Spears’ lawyer says Jamie’s immediate suspension is ‘the most pressing immediate need’

Britney’s lawyer isn’t the first person to resurface Jamie’s alleged actions towards his grandson.

In July, Lynne Spears (Britney’s mom and Jamie’s ex-wife) submitted a new sworn statement to the courts, listing reasons why she supported her daughter’s request for Jamie’s removal from the conservatorship.

“Of the actions that solidified the failure of my daughter’s and Mr. Spears’ relationship, the physical altercation between Mr. Spears and the conservatee’s minor children, my grandchildren, was perhaps the most appalling and inexcusable,” Lynne Spears wrote. “And understandably destroyed whatever was left of a relationship between them.”

Jamie Spears has said in his own court filings (submitted by his lawyers) that he will resign as Britney’s financial conservator, but so far has refused the request for the resignation to happen “immediately.” Jamie also petitioned the court with a request to end Britney’s conservatorship altogether – a move that Rosengart said may be an attempt to “avoid accountability and justice.”

In the new court filing submitted Wednesday, Rosengart stated that he (and Britney) welcomed the proposition for the conservatorship to be ended altogether. But because the next hearing was scheduled to discuss Jamie’s removal, that remains their priority.

“Ms. Spears will seek appointment of a temporary, short-term conservator to replace Mr. Spears’s until the conservatorship is completely and inevitably terminated this fall,” the filing said. “In the meantime, if Mr. Spears will not resign now […] Ms. Spears requests that at the September 29 hearing, the Court suspend Mr. Spears as immediately and formally appoint his temporary successor.”

Representatives for Jamie Spears did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.