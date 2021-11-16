In a video, Britney Spears says the end of her conservatorship has allowed her to appreciate the ‘little things in life’ like ‘being able to have the keys to my car’ and thanks #FreeBritney supporters for saving her

Singer Britney Spears arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Getty Images

Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship was officially terminated last Friday.

Spears said she is enjoying small freedoms like having her own money and the keys to her car.

She said she hopes her story will result in changes within the conservatorship system.

After being freed from her conservatorship last Friday, Britney Spears posted a video to her social media accounts answering a question on many of her fans’ minds: What’s next?

“I’ve been in a conservatorship for 13 years. It’s a really long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in, so I’m just grateful, honestly, for each day,” Spears said.

Spears added that “little things” like having the keys to her car, owning an ATM card, and buying candles, have made a “huge difference.” She added that she will advocate for people with disabilities and illnesses in conservatorships.

“Hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system,” Spears said.

She also thanked individuals involved in the #FreeBritney movement for saving her life, speaking up on her behalf, and raising public awareness before wishing her followers a good rest of their year.

“You guys rock, honestly. My voice was muted and threatened for so long. I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything,” Spears said. “Because of you, I honestly think you guys saved my life.”

When Judge Brenda Penny granted the singer’s request to terminate the conservatorship over both her person and her estate, dedicated fans cried, sang, and danced outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles.