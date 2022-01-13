Britney Spears slams her sister in response to Jamie Lynn’s upcoming memoir: ‘She never had to work for anything’

Jamie Lynn Spears broke her silence following the explosive documentary, ‘Framing Britney Spears.’ Image Group LA/Getty Images

Britney Spears called out her younger sister in a post on Twitter Thursday.

She said Jamie Lynn Spear’s upcoming memoir comes “at my expense.”

Britney Spears also claimed that her sister “never had to work for anything.”

Britney Spears called out her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, for her upcoming memoir release, in a statement posted on social media.

Britney’s statement — which she said she wrote while she had a 104-degree fever — was in response to Jamie Lynn’s “Good Morning America” interview Wednesday.

In the interview, Jamie Lynn denied any involvement in the conservatorship and said she still doesn’t understand much of it.

“I love my sister. I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that,” Jamie Lynn told ABC News’ Juju Chang. “So I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” Jamie Lynn continued. “So when she needed help, I set up ways to do so, went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?”

But, Chang also noted that Jamie Lynn referred to Britney as “erratic, paranoid and spiraling” in the book.

“She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time …. so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?” Britney said of Jamie Lynn’s comments.

Spears was in a 13-year conservatorship during which time her father, Jamie, had control over her estate and personal life. The singer was released from her conservatorship in November.

The “GMA” segment also touched on an Instagram post from July where Britney slammed her younger sister for performing remixes of her songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. Jamie Lynn claimed in the interview that she was honoring her sister with a tribute, but Britney took issue with her comments.

“I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people, but I wrote a lot of my songs, and my sister was the baby,” Britney said. “She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her!!!”

Jamie Lynn’s memoir, “Things I Should Have Said,” is scheduled for release on January 18 and will focus on being a teen mom, a child actor, and the falling out she and her sister had in 2020.

Representatives for both Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.