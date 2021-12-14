Britney Spears slams Diane Sawyer for 2003 interview following Justin Timberlake breakup

Britney Spears. Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Getty Images

Britney Spears said she was “forced” to sit down with Sawyer in 2003.

During the interview, Sawyer asked about Spears’s sex life and whether she had a shopping problem.

“She can kiss my white ass,” Spears wrote about Sawyer.

Britney Spears has criticized the set-up and content of a 2003 television interview she did with Diane Sawyer in a now-deleted, lengthy Instagram post.

“Do we dare forget the Diane Sawyer interview in my apartment almost 20 years ago? What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Britney, who was 21 at the time of the interview, said in the now-deleted post.

“My manager put that woman in my home and made me talk to her on national television and she asked if I had a shopping problem!!! when did I have a shopping problem?”

The singer continued to write that she had been living alone for a year at the time of the interview and had been “in shock” after her public split from Timberlake.

“Something I never shared when I had that breakup years ago was that I couldn’t talk afterward,” she wrote referencing her split from Timberlake. “I was in shock… pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak… two days later they put Diane Sawyer in my living room… they forced me to talk!”

Spears returned to the questions Sawyer asked about her shopping habits during the interview later in the post and slammed Sawyer’s intentions.

“I should spend a thousand dollars if I want every day of my life and she can kiss my white ass,” Spears wrote about Sawyer.

Insider was unable to contact Sawyer for comment.

Screenshots of Spears’s Instagram post. Britney Spears/Instagram

In a statement obtained by People magazine, Alex Weingarten, the lawyer for Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, denied that Jamie was involved in organizing the interview.

“Mr. Spears has no idea what Ms. Spears is talking about. Jamie never set up any interview with Diane Sawyer and was not present for any such interview,” the statement read.

“He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this point and was completely uninvolved in this interview. Jamie loves Britney very much, wishes Britney nothing but the best, and hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy.”

Diane Sawyer has faced renewed scrutiny about her conduct during the 2003 interview with Spears since the release of The New York Times and Hulu’s co-produced “Framing Britney Spears” documentary, which examined the toll fame and invasive media attention took on Spears’ life and career.

Throughout the interview, Sawyer asked Spears a range of questions about her private life, including questions about her virginity, and accused her of being “unfaithful” to Timberlake, who the star dated from 1999 to 2002.

As Insider’s Claudia Willen previously reported in a roundup of famous Spears interviews, at one point Sawyer seemingly defended Kendel Ehrlich, the then-governor of Maryland’s wife, who said she would shoot Spears if she had the opportunity due to the example the singer set for young women.

Spears ended her long Instagram post by updating her followers about her Christmas shopping.

“Hope you’re all having a wonderful Christmas,” she wrote.