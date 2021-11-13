I re-listened to Britney Spears’ self-titled album 20 years after its release, and these 6 songs hit differently knowing about her conservatorship battle

“I’m a Slave 4 U” sounds different when you know Britney Spears talked about feeling “enslaved” under her conservatorship.

Spears gave her interpretation of the song, which was the lead single off of her third album, during an episode of MTV’s “Making the Video” in 2001: “It’s basically saying, ‘I’m a slave for the music.’ Like, when you go into a club, you can’t help yourself, you’re enraptured in it.”

The “I’m a Slave 4 U” video and lyrics suggest a sexier theme. The video features Spears and a crowd of dancers sweating together in an abandoned bathhouse while they perform choreography that sometimes requires them to rub up against each other’s sculpted, glowing bodies. In the refrain,

Spears asks, “Baby, don’t you wanna dance up on me/Leaving behind my name and age?”

Even barely out of my tweens at the time the song debuted, it was hard to believe that Spears was declaring her devotion to the rhythm of the song.

But 20 years later, it doesn’t matter whether Spears was talking to a person or the concept of dancing at the time, because the lyrics sound like they could’ve come out of a journal entry she wrote right before appearing in court to speak out about the conditions she was enduring under her conservatorship, which was terminated Friday by a Los Angeles judge.

The opening lyrics of the song, where Spears sings about being allowed to do what she wants to do, are particularly resonant:

“I know I may be young, but I’ve got feelings too And I need to do what I feel like doing So let me go, and just listen All you people look at me like I’m a little girl Well did you ever think it’d be OK for me to step into this world Always saying little girl don’t step into the club Well I’m just tryin’ to find out why ’cause dancing’s what I love”

To be clear, “I’m a Slave 4 U” was written by Chad Hugo and Pharrell (aka The Neptunes) and was originally intended to be a song for Janet Jackson, as reported by Billboard.

But listening to the song now feels a bit eerie to me, given how Spears directly compared living and working under her conservatorship to “enslavement” during her explosive June 23 court testimony.

“Ma’am, I’m not here to be anyone’s slave. I can say no to a dance move,” the pop star told Judge Brenda Penny during her June testimony while recounting a time she says members of her team told her therapist she wasn’t “cooperating” after she’d refused to do a dance move.

Spears also spoke about the ways she was “always threatened” by her father and former co-conservator, Jamie Spears, and others who “participated” in the conservatorship. “If I don’t do this, what they tell me to enslave me to do, they’re gonna punish me,” she said in her June testimony.