Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari jokes about the couple’s ‘iron clad prenup’ following engagement news

Britney Spears’ new fiancé Sam Asghari joked about their “iron clad prenup” on Instagram.

Spears revealed Sunday that the two were engaged, leading to speculation about a prenup.

Asghari told followers that “of course” they were getting a prenup to protect his “shoe collection.”

Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari joked about a prenuptial agreement on Instagram following news of the couple’s engagement.

After teasing on his Instagram story Sunday that he had “big news” to share, Asghari revealed that he and Spears were engaged. He then addressed the issue of a prenup in a subsequent story.

“Thank you everyone who is concerned about The prenup!” Asghari wrote. “Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase she dumps me one day.”

The pop star previously testified in court in late June that her controversial conservatorship wouldn’t allow her to get engaged to Asghari or have children.

Spears broke the engagement news Sunday with a sweet video of her and Asghari showing off her diamond engagement ring.

“I can’t fucking believe it,” the “Piece of Me” singer captioned the video.

One of the top comments on Spears’ own post announcing the news was from actress Octavia Spencer, who urged the pop star to get Asghari to “sign a prenup.” Spencer’s comment garnered thousands of likes from Spears’ fans and followers.

Spears and Asghari’s engagement comes after a key development in the singer’s ongoing legal battle to free herself from her conservatorship.

On Tuesday, Spears’ father Jamie filed to end the conservatorship weeks before a hearing would have determined his ongoing involvement in the legal arrangement.

Spears has been under a tightly-controlled conservatorship that she alleges is abusive since 2008. In late July, the pop star’s legal team filed a motion to remove Jamie as a co-conservator, allowing the other co-conservator, Jodi Montgomery, to remain. The judge overseeing Spears’ case scheduled a hearing for September 29.