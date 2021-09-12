Britney Spears and her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, are now engaged

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend Sony Pictures’ ‘Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood’ Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears have been dating for nearly five years.

Spears met Asghari on the set of “Slumber Party,” where he played her love interest.

The pair got sushi for their first date in 2016.

After nearly five years together, Sam Asghari announced in an Instagram post that he proposed to pop icon Britney Spears.

Asghari teased the news in an Instagram story posted an hour before the announcement on Sunday afternoon: “Big news….. Can’t wait to share.”

Spears also shared the news in an Instagram video of the pair where she’s showing off her ring, captioned, “I can’t f-cking believe it!”

In the video, Asghari asks Spears if she likes her ring, to which she giddily replies, “Yes!”

The pair first met on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party” in 2016, in which Asghari got to play her love interest, according to Cosmopolitan’s timeline of their relationship.

“I was excited that I get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time,” he said in a 2018 interview with Men’s Health. “I had butterflies.”

After talking during shooting breaks and exchanging numbers, Asghari told Men’s Health that the pair went on their first date at a sushi restaurant and have been dating ever since.