Britney Spears Planning World Tour For 2009, Feels Empowered By VMA Win

Britney Spears made a “surprise” appearance on New York City radio station Z100 Monday morning, where she chatted up her new single “Womanizer,” currently lodged in our heads thanks to its irresistibly catchy hook, and dished on her upcoming album and world tour, the VMAs, and what she misses about New York. The full audio is here, but we’ve excerpted a few highlights.



The tour: Britney says she’s definitely planning a world tour for 2009.

The album: She revealed that she just recorded her upcoming album Circus two weeks ago. Eesh! Here’s hoping it doesn’t sound like a rush job.

The VMAs: Britney won her first three video music awards in September for her “Piece of Me” clip. But she thinks she could do better, and has: “It’s a cool video, but I think, by far, I’ve done videos that are way better, so I was really shocked that it got the award.” But she said her victory “was just inspiring because going forward with the videos I’m doing, I can just go crazy and do whatever I want.”

New York: Britney sold her apartment in the city not too long ago, and she said Monday morning that she kind of wishes she hadn’t. Brokers, start calling now! Maybe Britney can save the music industry and New York City’s luxury condo market.

In general, Britney sounded composed and dare-we-say dignified (if she was chewing gum, we couldn’t tell). She’s back!

