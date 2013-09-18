Britney Spears Spent $US100,000 To Announce Her Vegas Residency In The Middle Of The Mojave Desert

YouTube/’Good Morning America’ Britney Spears announced her Planet Hollywood residency by busing fans to the middle of the Nevada desert on ‘GMA.’

On Monday, TMZ leaked that Britney Spears will be

making $US30 million for two yearsto perform at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood.

But in order to officially reveal her new concert gig, Spears spent roughly $US100,000 on an elaborate announcement in the middle of the Nevada desert, reports TMZ.

While Spears flew from Las Vegas in a helicopter, 1,350 fans were bused in to greet the pop star and help her celebrate the announcement — which was broadcast on today’s “Good Morning America.”

But the elaborate announcement didn’t come cheap, here’s a breakdown of some of the costs (via TMZ):

$US27,176 to bus all the people (28 buses total),

$4,200 for tents, and

$5,154 for craft services (which includes 2,100 bottles of water, coffee, 918 Gatorades, and 567 Red Bulls)

Spears’ Vegas residency is called “Piece of Me,” and will entail 50 shows over the two-year period.

Spears will earn

$310,000 per show and net $US30 million for the two-year gig.

Watch the pricey announcement below and see if it was money well spent:

Now listen to Spears describe the new show in her own words in an exclusive “GMA” interview:

