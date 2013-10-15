Before And After Photos Of Britney Spears' Photoshopped Waistline In New Music Video

Britney Spears looks amazing in the latest music video for her new single, “Work B***h” — but it appears the pop star may have not done all the work herself.

According to a post on visual effects industry website SoundandPicture.com, HOAX Films was hired to “complete sky replacement shots and set extensions” as well as the ambiguous “cleanup.”

“Cleanup” clearly consisted of Spears’ already-trim waistline.

Last week, Hoax released six high-resolution, pre-edited images from the music video shoot, which were quickly removed from the site.

The Daily Mail grabbed the images before they were taken down and posted this before and after:

This isn’t the first time Spears has been accused of digital enhancement.

In 2007, her video for “Piece of Me” showed a much slimmer blonde popstar than the one who had appeared in a previously leaked, unedited version. Watch the 5-second video below:

Now watch Spears’ latest “Work B****h” video and judge for yourselves:

