Britney Spears Paid $2.7M+ To Lawyers Last Year

Britney Spears paid a phalanx of 17 lawyers and firms at least $2.7 million during the first 11 months of her court-ordered conservatorship.

Court papers filed Monday, and obtained by the LA Times, illustrate the high price Britney’s paying to not be in control of her own affairs.

The following are some of the matters that were covered by the high fees, and the payments that weren’t, indicating that Britney probably paid more than $2.7 million to all of her lawyers:

Britney Spears faces “complex and challenging issues” necessitating outside attorneys, including Spears’ divorce and custody proceedings with Kevin Federline ($460,000 in total fees and costs), a Florida civil suit brought by a former manager ($113,000), a driving-without-a-licence trial ($26,000) and a dispute over mould in a Malibu property leased by Spears ($7,000). The accounting does not take into account the $375,000 Spears paid to cover her ex-husband’s legal expenses, nor does it disclose how much her entertainment attorney, who is charged with rebuilding her career and writing contracts for her, was paid…

In the first six months of the conservatorship, Jamie Spears’ attorneys billed $102,000 fighting alleged attempts to end the conservatorship by outsiders. The efforts included getting a restraining order against one of the alleged conspirators, Britney Spears’ former confidant Osama “Sam” Lutfi, and beating back an attempt by lawyer Jon Eardley to intervene in the case.

Some of the costs were necessary because of Spears’ celebrity, according to court documents. In a September filing, for example, a lawyer for Jamie Spears billed nearly $4,600 for a messenger service to ensure confidentiality of legal documents and plunked down $25 for private courthouse rooms to prevent reporters eavesdropping in hallways.

