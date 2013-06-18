Britney Spears Releases New Squeaky-Clean Single "Ooh La La"

Britney returns with a PG-rated single that will be in ‘The Smurfs 2.’

Britney Spears unveiled a new bubblegum-slick single “Ooh La La” and it’s rated PG.



It’s relative for the “…Baby One More Time” and “Slave 4 U” hit-maker.

“Ooh La La” is the first single off “The Smurfs 2” soundtrack. The 3-D family comedy sequel, starring Neil Patrick Harris, Katy Perry, and Jayma Mays, hits theatres late July.

The mid-tempo dance-pop track, which plays over the movie’s credits, features family-friendly lyrics about breaking it down and dancing all night.

The single was produced by Dr. Luke, Cirkut, and Ammo, who mixed “Till the World Ends” and “Hold It Against Me” on Spears’ last album, “Femme Fatale.”

Mama Spears is proud to deliver a song her sons, Sean and Jayden James Federline, can enjoy.

My boys’ dream is about to come true! Wait until ya’ll see the #OohLaLaVideo Nobody loves The Smurfs more than my boys…. :) — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) June 14, 2013

#OohLaLaPremiere http://t.co/WwrqTw5a5f For my two precious boys & the adorable #Smurfs… hope y’all love it as much as they do :) — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) June 17, 2013

The music video release date has yet to be announced.

Spears returns to the studio this summer, collaborating with Black Eyed Peas frontman Will.i.am on her eighth studio album.

Listen to the “The Smurfs 2” track here.

