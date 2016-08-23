Britney Spears' new album has leaked ahead of its release

Britney Spears’ new album “Glory” has leaked ahead of its August 26 release date, Billboard reports.

The album’s deluxe-edition leak features 17 songs, including Spears’ previously released singles “Make Me…,” “Private Show,” “Do You Wanna Come Over?” and “Clumsy.”

Billboard has called the album “much livelier than [its] predecessor ‘Britney Jean,'” Spears’ last release in 2013, which became the lowest-selling studio album of her career.

The leak spoils RCA’s rollout of “Glory,” which began last month with the release of her single “Make Me…,” featuring rapper G-Eazy. The song

peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard 100 chart.

Spears is set to perform at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 28, to celebrate the official release of “Glory” on Friday.

Watch the video for “Make Me…” below:

