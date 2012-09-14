Britney Spears May Be The Meanest Celebrity Judge Ever

Watch out, Simon Cowell.



Britney Spears is one of the highest-paid celebrity judges, and now she may take the crown as the queen of mean on reality television.

Last night, “The X-Factor” held its season two premiere, and we were all waiting to see how Britney would handle her new judging responsibilities – considering she reportedly was close to leaving the show after day one.

However, the Princess of Pop had no problem telling contestants if their performance wasn’t up to par – “I don’t think you have that wow factor.”

If you were bad, you were going to know it, and you didn’t even have to wait to hear the celebrity judge.

All you had to do was look at her facial expressions:

Now, watch Britney break contestant’s hearts:



The new judge may have been most brutal to Shawn Armenta, not seen above. After the 50-year-old airline baggage handler performed an original song, Britney only had this to say:

“I want to know who even let you on stage. I feel uncomfortable with you even staring at me.”

You can watch the clip below starting around the 3:00 mark:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.



