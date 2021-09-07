Britney Spears lawyer says he will keep pursuing Jamie Spears over claims he misspent her money, even after request to end conservatorship

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – APRIL 12: Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards – Arrivals at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie, has filed to end her conservatorship.

That conservatorship gave him control over her finances, and she called it abusive.

Britney’s lawyer said he would continue to investigate claims that Jamie mismanaged her money.

Britney Spears lawyer has said that he will continue to investigate claims that her father misspent her money, even after the request to end her conservatorship.

Jamie Spears has filed a petition to end Britney’s conservatorship, which had left him and a lawyer in charge of her financial assets. Britney had fought to end it, calling it “abusive.”

Mathew Rosengart, Britney’s lawyer, said in a statement shared by the journalist Ronan Farrow: “To the extent Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, he is incorrect and our investigation into financial mismanagement and other issues will continue.”

Rosengart has also said of Jamie Spears’ filing in a Tuesday statement: “This filing represents another legal victory for Britney Spears – a massive one – as well as vindication for Ms. Spears.”

“It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath. But as we assess his filing (which was inappropriately sent to the media before it was served on counsel) we will also continue to explore all options.”

