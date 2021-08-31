Britney Spears’ lawyer put her father ‘on notice’ over conservatorship, saying he needs to be removed immediately and without a payout

Britney Spears attends Sony Pictures’ ‘Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood’ Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jamie Spears agreed to step down as a Britney Spears conservator on August 12.

In a court filing Tuesday, the pop star’s lawyers demanded he step down immediately.

The filing said Jamie Spears was trying to get a $US2 ($AU3) million payout before stepping down.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Britney Spears’ lawyers demanded her father Jamie Spears immediately step down from her conservatorship and said he was trying to “barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $US2 ($AU3) million in payments.”

“Regardless of the past, Mr. Spears and his counsel are now on notice: the status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted,” a Tuesday court filing obtained by Deadline said.

In this latest filing to have Jamie Spears removed, lawyers said he is trying to leverage about $US2 ($AU3) million before leaving his role as conservator.

“The only honorable, decent, and humane course of action is for Mr. Spears to resign now, provide all necessary information to evaluate his accounting, and, if matters cannot be resolved consensually, to try to defend his accounting,” the filing said.

Spears’ father agreed to step down from his role as a conservator on August 12 but said he’d like to work with the pop star’s lawyers to find her a new conservator.

“A ‘transition’ can just as easily occur while Mr. Spears is suspended, as opposed to while he lingers as conservator waiting for his inevitable removal,” the filing said. “The only difference is that the former is in his daughter’s best interests, while the latter severely undermines those interests.”

As a conservator, Jamie Spears had access to his daughter’s finances and estate. The conservatorship was granted by the Los Angeles County Superior Court in 2008 but the pop star had asked the court to end it in June. In hearings, she called the agreement “cruelty.”

“It’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end,” she said of the conservatorship on June 23. “I just want my life back. The conservatorship should end. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive.”

Lawyers for both Jamie and Britney Spears did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.