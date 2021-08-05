Britney Spears’ lawyer asks judge to immediately remove her dad as conservator, saying that waiting any longer will traumatize her more

Britney Spears arrives at the Sony Pictures’ ‘Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood’ Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Steve Granitz/WireImage

Britney Spears’ lawyer on Thursday asked a judge to immediately remove her dad as conservator.

The judge initially said she’d weigh the decision in a late September hearing.

But lawyer Mathew Rosengart argued Britney suffers “ongoing harm” so long as Jamie Spears remains a conservator.

An attorney for Britney Spears on Thursday asked the judge overseeing her conservatorship to immediately remove her father from the arrangement, arguing that the pop star suffers “ongoing harm each day that Mr. Spears remains in place as the Conservator of the Estate – emotionally, psychologically, and financially.”

The lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, first formally asked for the judge to remove Jamie Spears as his daughter’s estate conservator in late July. The judge scheduled a hearing on the issue for September 29.

In a new court filing reviewed by Insider, Rosengart argues that Jamie Spears should be removed immediately.

“Although a two-month wait for a hearing on the Petition may not seem significant in the context of 13 years, Ms. Spears should not be forced to continue to feel traumatized, lose sleep, and suffer further,” Rosengart wrote in the filing. “Every day matters.”

Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship since 2008. The mechanism strips her of legal rights and the power to be in full control of her finances. For the past 13 years, the conservatorship has been, to varying degrees, under the control of Jamie Spears.

Earlier this year, Britney Spears spoke out against the conservatorship in court and said that her father abused her with the control he has over her life – allegations he denied.

Rosengart’s new filing cites testimony from Britney Spears’ mother, Lynne; her medical team; and her personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery. All have said that Jamie Spears should no longer be the conservator of Britney Spears’ estate.

“Mr. Spears’s presence as Conservator is causing continued emotional and psychological distress,” Rosengart wrote in Thursday’s filing. “This continuing anguish can be mitigated now in one of two ways-by Mr. Spears’s prompt suspension or by a prompt hearing on the Petition so Ms. Spears may begin the process of healing and working toward a care plan that will adequately address these issues and allow her to return to her career should she wish to do so, while also allowing her to seek other relief.”

Rosengart also accused Jamie Spears of mismanaging his daughter’s finances. He said her father has frittered away her assets, and continues to do so while the conservatorship battle rages on in court.

He pointed to Jamie Spears paying himself millions of dollars over the duration of the conservatorship while paying Spears herself just $US2,000 ($AU2,706) per month.

Rosengart also said in the filing that Jamie Spears initially refused to allow his daughter to take a vacation just last month.

“Most recently, and by way of one illustration only, Mr. Spears objected to his daughter’s wish in late July to take a short vacation, disapproving of the expenditure that would have come from his daughter’s own, hard-earned money,” Rosengart wrote. “Although Mr. Spears and his team ultimately relented, the mere objection to his adult daughter taking a brief, well-earned vacation at this point in her life, while other funds are lavishly expended, underscores why suspension, and ultimately removal, should not wait.”

