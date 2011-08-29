US

Watch The 11 Most SHOCKING Moments In MTV's Video Music Awards History

Jen Ortiz
Britney Spears

It’s that time of year again.Time for celebrities to wear stupid get-ups, surprise us with awesome performances, and hopefully do something that will make us cringe and then re-watch it on loop.

MTV will be hosting its annual Video Music Awards show on Sunday.

For whatever reason, the network execs have decided to go without a host this year.

Fine.

The real reason anyone still watches the show is in hopes that its stars will shock us by doing or saying something insane.

Just in case Kanye West doesn’t crash the stage this year we’ve rounded up the most “did that really just happen?” moments in the show’s history.

Poor Britney Spears.

1992: Nirvana's Krist Novoselic catches his bass with his face. And knocks himself out.

(Around the 4:15 mark).

1995: Courtney Love crashes a post-show MTV News interview with Madonna -- by throwing her make-up compact at her. A painfully awkward exchange ensues.

(Things gets uncomfortable around the 2:35 mark).

(Around the 1:45 mark).

1999: Diana Ross gets to second base with Lil' Kim.

(At the 1:26 mark).

(Watch the crazy around the 2:20 mark).

2002: Apparently, Eminem does NOT like puppets.

2005: WHO thought it was a good idea to give R. Kelly a one-man-show?

Awards shows aren't the only ones with ridiculous mishaps.

