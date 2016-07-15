Britney Spears just released her first single in a year, 'Make Me'

Britney Spears has released the first single from her upcoming ninth studio album. The song, titled “Make Me,” features rapper G-Eazy and production from an English DJ called BURNS.
Backed by a smooth beat, Spears sings, “I just want you to make me move like it ain’t a choice for you, like you got a job to do,” in what feels like a blatant retread of several of this year’s work-related pop songs.
As of Friday morning, the song overtook Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” on the iTunes singles chart.
This is Spears’ first single since 2015’s “Pretty Girls,” a duet with rapper Iggy Azalea that dropped last summer and topped out at number 29 on the Billboard singles chart.
