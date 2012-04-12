Britney Spears Joins 'X Factor'—For A Huge Paycheck

After back and forth negotiations—”X Factor” offered her $10 million, she asked for $20 million—Britney Spears has finally agreed to appear as a season two judge on the Simon Cowell-helmed Fox show … for a $15 million paycheck.



The Wrap is reporting exclusively that approximately $13 million of Spears’ pay day is designated for her to judge music-industry aspirants alongside Cowell and record executive L.A. Reid, and the rest will act as a bonus for actually performing on the show.

While the deal has been agreed upon, it has not yet been signed as Spears is still under a conservatorship with her father (and as of this week, her fiancé Jason Trawick) acting as her guardian.

And according to The Wrap, Spears will be in a league of her own with her new, hefty paycheck.

Christina Aguilera is reportedly raking in a bit upwards of $10 million to mentor the current second season of NBC’s “The Voice,” but Spears’ “X Factor” predecessor, Paula Abdul received the relatively small amount of $2.5 million to judge on the first season.

Spears joins the “X Factor” cast after Cowell fired season one judges Paula Abdul and Nicole Scherzinger, as well as host Steve Jones after the show failed to meet his ratings expectations.

